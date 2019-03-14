Asure Software's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Asure Software EPS is expected to be around 14 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $23.92 million.
In the same quarter last year, Asure Software reported EPS of 17 cents on revenue of $15.3 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 17.65 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 56.34 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.12
|0.07
|0.2
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.14
|0.13
|0.17
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.48 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.
Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Asure Software stock is a Buy. The validity of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Asure Software's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/54gvje39
