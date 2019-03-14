Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) announces its next round of earnings Thursday. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Asure Software EPS is expected to be around 14 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $23.92 million.

In the same quarter last year, Asure Software reported EPS of 17 cents on revenue of $15.3 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 17.65 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 56.34 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.12 0.07 0.2 EPS Actual 0.14 0.14 0.13 0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.48 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Asure Software stock is a Buy. The validity of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Asure Software's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/54gvje39