Genesco (NYSE: GCO) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 14. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Genesco reporting earnings of $2.33 per share on sales of $914.35 million.

Genesco earnings in the same period a year ago was $2.15. Quarterly sales came in at $930.38 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 8.37 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be down 1.72 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.86 -0.03 -0.06 2.09 EPS Actual 0.95 0.04 -0.06 2.15

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 13.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Genesco stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Genesco is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cnvkxcyw