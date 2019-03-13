Dollar General (NYSE: DG) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 14. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Dollar General modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.88 on revenue of $6.60 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 27.03 percent. Sales would be up 7.68 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.26 1.49 1.4 1.48 EPS Actual 1.31 1.52 1.36 1.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.58 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Dollar General stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Dollar General's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/7vd6xnpp