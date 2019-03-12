On Wednesday, March 13, Express (NYSE: EXPR) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Express reporting earnings of 16 cents per share on sales of $629.63 million.

Express reported a per-share profit of 34 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $693.81 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 52.94 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 9.25 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.11 0 -0.02 0.32 EPS Actual 0.11 0.03 0.01 0.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.15 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Express stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Express's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.