Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ: BLCM) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 12. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Bellicum's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Bellicum EPS is expected to be around a loss of 56 cents per share, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.19 million.

In the same quarter last year, Bellicum announced EPS loss of 61 cents. Bellicum's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.58 -0.55 -0.69 -0.7 EPS Actual -0.55 -0.6 -0.68 -0.61

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 61.23 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Bellicum. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Bellicum's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/blcm/mediaframe/29021/indexl.html