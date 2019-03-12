Market Overview

Amphastar Pharmaceutical Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 12, 2019 7:31am   Comments
On Tuesday, March 12, Amphastar Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: AMPH) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 11 cents and sales around $78.18 million.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 10 percent. Revenue would be up 29.43 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.11 0.07 0.08 -0.02
EPS Actual 0.12 0.03 -0.05 0.1

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 23.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Amphastar Pharmaceutical stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Amphastar Pharmaceutical is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/zijvf4hd

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

