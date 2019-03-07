Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, Mar. 8. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Vail Resorts earnings of $4.92 per share. Revenue will likely be around $848.41 million, according to the consensus estimate.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 20 percent. Revenue would be up 15.5 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -2.25 6.12 3.6 EPS Actual -2.66 -2.07 6.17 4.1

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.97 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Vail Resorts stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Vail Resorts is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/bxfmanu5