Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Marvell Technology Group reporting earnings of 25 cents per share on sales of $740.31 million.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 21.88 percent. Revenue would be up 20.30 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.35 0.31 0.31 EPS Actual 0.33 0.28 0.32 0.32

Stock Performance

t $20.05 as of Mar. 7. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.39 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Marvell Technology Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Marvell Technology is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:45 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/u5yaaaq5