El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ: LOCO) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

El Pollo Loco EPS is expected to be around 14 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $104.4 million.

El Pollo Loco EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 11 cents. Sales were $95.2 million. Revenue would be up 9.66 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.22 0.17 0.1 EPS Actual 0.19 0.22 0.17 0.11

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.16 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on El Pollo Loco stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

El Pollo Loco's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=133056