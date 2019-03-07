Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Costco Wholesale's Q2 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 07, 2019 8:08am   Comments
Share:
Related COST
10 Stocks To Watch For March 7, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2019
Okta, Burlington Stores, Tech Data Lead Key Earnings Reports Thursday: Action Plan (Investor's Business Daily)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Costco Wholesale modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.69 on revenue of $35.68 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Costco Wholesale reported earnings per share of $1.42 on revenue of $32.99 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 19.01 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 8.14 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018
EPS Estimate 1.62 2.36 1.67 1.46
EPS Actual 1.61 2.36 1.7 1.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Costco Wholesale stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Costco Wholesale's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.costco.com/

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST)

10 Stocks To Watch For March 7, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2019
Retailers In Focus As New Week Starts, With Target, Costco, And Kohl's Soon To Report
Amazon Reportedly Launching New Grocery Chain
Takeaways From This Week's Surprising Retail Earnings
Analysts Cheer Walmart's Big Quarter
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session