Superior Drilling (NYSE: SDPI) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Mar. 7. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Superior Drilling's loss per share to be near 1 cent on sales of $4.82 million.

Superior Drilling reported a per-share loss of 3 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $3.73 million. Sales would be up 29.22 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.01 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.01 0.04 0 -0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Superior Drilling are up 1.9 percent. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Superior Drilling stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Superior Drilling's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=132696