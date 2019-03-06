On Thursday, Mar. 7, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Plug Power have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of 6 cents on revenue of $60.33 million.

In the same quarter last year, Plug Power reported an EPS loss of 8 cents on revenue of $33 million. Sales would be up 79.22 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.09 -0.1 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.08 -0.07 -0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.06 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Plug Power stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Plug Power's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1234497&tp_key=ed59225253