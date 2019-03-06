Neonode (NASDAQ: NEON) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, Mar. 7. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Neonode to report a loss of 17 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.99 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Neonode reported an EPS loss of 3 cents on revenue of $3.27 million. Revenue would have fallen 39.24 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.2 -0.01 -0.02 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.02 -0.01 -0.03

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 520.95 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Neonode stock is a Buy. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Neonode's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.