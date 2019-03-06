Kroger (NYSE: KR) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Mar. 7. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Kroger's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Kroger reporting earnings of 51 cents per share on sales of $28.47 billion.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 19.05 percent. Sales would be down 8.25 percent on a year-over-year basis. Kroger's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.43 0.37 0.63 0.62 EPS Actual 0.48 0.41 0.73 0.63

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.74 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Kroger stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Kroger is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.kroger.com/