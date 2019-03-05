Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Mar. 6. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for the Q2 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Thor Industries EPS will likely be near $1.11 while revenue will be around $1.62 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Thor Industries reported EPS of $2.15 on revenue of $1.97 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 48.37 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be down 17.85 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Thor Industries's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.72 2.03 2.6 1.81 EPS Actual 1.28 1.67 2.53 2.15

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.9 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Thor Industries. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Thor Industries's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.thorindustries.com/press-release-and-events-calendar/events-calendar/default.aspx