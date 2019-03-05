Thor Industries Q2 Earnings Preview
Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Mar. 6. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for the Q2 earnings.
Earnings and Revenue
Thor Industries EPS will likely be near $1.11 while revenue will be around $1.62 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Thor Industries reported EPS of $2.15 on revenue of $1.97 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 48.37 percent decrease for the company. Sales would be down 17.85 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Thor Industries's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q1 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|EPS Estimate
|1.72
|2.03
|2.6
|1.81
|EPS Actual
|1.28
|1.67
|2.53
|2.15
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.9 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Thor Industries. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Thor Industries's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.thorindustries.com/press-release-and-events-calendar/events-calendar/default.aspx