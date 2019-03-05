MeetMe (NASDAQ: MEET) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Mar. 6. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for MeetMe's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect MeetMe's EPS to be near 12 cents on sales of $52.2 million.

MeetMe EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 12 cents. Revenue was $40.11 million. Revenue would be up 30.11 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the MeetMe's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.06 0.02 0.11 EPS Actual 0.1 0.08 0.05 0.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 116.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on MeetMe stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. MeetMe's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/db3uexfx