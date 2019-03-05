J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Mar. 6. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at J.Jill's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering J.Jill modeled for quarterly EPS of 2 cents on revenue of $170.92 million.

In the same quarter last year, J.Jill reported earnings per share of 13 cents on revenue of $188.67 million. Revenue would be down 9.41 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.23 0.19 0.08 EPS Actual 0.15 0.24 0.29 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.45 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on J.Jill stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

J.Jill is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investors.jjill.com/Investors-Relations/News-Events/News/default.aspx