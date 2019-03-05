Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Mar. 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Abercrombie & Fitch earnings will be near $1.15 per share on sales of $1.13 billion, according to analysts.

Abercrombie & Fitch reported EPS $1.38 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.19 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 16.67 percent. Sales would be down 5.28 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.2 -0.04 -0.77 1.08 EPS Actual 0.33 0.06 -0.56 1.38

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.4 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Abercrombie & Fitch stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Abercrombie & Fitch's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ujzyjues