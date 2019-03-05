On Tuesday, Mar. 5, Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Vivint Solar reporting a quarterly loss of 10 cents per share on sales of $64.35 million.

Vivint Solar EPS in the same period a year ago was a loss of 43 cents. Revenue was $66.78 million. Revenue would have fallen 3.64 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.09 0.14 -0.32 EPS Actual -0.61 -0.5 -0.53 -0.43

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 79.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Vivint Solar stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Vivint Solar's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1897881/7E04E20B0503517A97B85A01B83BDCD0