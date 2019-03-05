Market Overview

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Urban Outfitters
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 05, 2019 7:52am   Comments
Urban Outfitters Q4 2018 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Mar. 5. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Urban Outfitters Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Urban Outfitters EPS will likely be near 79 cents while revenue will be around $1.14 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Urban Outfitters posted a profit of 69 cents on sales of $1.09 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 14.49 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 4.68 percent on a year-over-year basis. Urban Outfitters's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.63 0.77 0.3 0.63
EPS Actual 0.7 0.84 0.38 0.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 11.79 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Urban Outfitters stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Urban Outfitters's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/njvoyf8x

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

