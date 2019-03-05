On Tuesday, Mar. 5, Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ross Stores reporting earnings of $1.13 per share on sales of $4.05 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Ross Stores reported earnings per share of 98 cents on revenue of $4.07 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 15.31 percent. Revenue would have fallen 0.44 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.9 1.01 1.07 0.93 EPS Actual 0.91 1.04 1.11 0.98

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.48 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Ross Stores stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Ross Stores's Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:15 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ikedche3