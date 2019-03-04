On Tuesday, Mar. 5, Target (NYSE: TGT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Target is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.52 and sales around $22.96 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Target reported earnings per share of $1.37 on sales of $22.77 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 10.95 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 0.85 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.12 1.4 1.38 1.37 EPS Actual 1.09 1.47 1.32 1.37

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.28 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Target stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Target's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://events.qwikcast.tv/public/QwikCast/QwikCastEvent?eventKey=b60de1f9-e2b5-4c3f-b599-a3181c404549