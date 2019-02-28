Pure Storage, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE: PSTG) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Pure Storage reporting earnings of 18 cents per share on sales of $443.39 million.

Pure Storage EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 13 cents. Sales were $338.25 million. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 38.46 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 31.08 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.12 0.07 EPS Actual 0.13 0.01 -0.07 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Pure Storage stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Pure Storage's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.