A Preview Of Gap's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 28, 2019 8:58am   Comments
On Thursday, Feb. 28, Gap (NYSE: GPS) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Gap EPS is expected to be around 69 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $4.70 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Gap announced EPS of 61 cents on revenue of $4.78 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 13.11 percent. Revenue would have fallen 1.63 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.68 0.72 0.46 0.58
EPS Actual 0.69 0.76 0.42 0.61

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.98 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Gap stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

