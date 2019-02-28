Don't be caught off-guard: AMC Entertainment Hldgs (NYSE: AMC) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 28.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 17 cents and sales around $1.40 billion.

In the same quarter last year, AMC Entertainment announced EPS of 60 cents on revenue of $1.42 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 71.67 percent. Sales would be down 1.20 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.47 0.1 0.09 0.27 EPS Actual -0.82 0.17 0.14 0.6

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.69 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on AMC Entertainment stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

AMC Entertainment is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.investor.amctheatres.com/Presentations/4171292