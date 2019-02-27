Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 28. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Party City's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Party City EPS will likely be near $1.09 while revenue will be around $817.91 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Party City reported earnings per share of 81 cents on sales of $789.58 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 34.57 percent. Sales would be up 3.59 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Party City's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.39 0.05 0.8 EPS Actual 0.08 0.4 0.07 0.81

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Party City stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Party City is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.