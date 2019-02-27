Market Overview

A Preview Of JD.com's Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 27, 2019 1:35pm   Comments
On Thursday, Feb. 28, JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting JD.com's loss per share to be near 3 cents on sales of $19.58 billion.

JD.com EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 5 cents. Revenue was $16.93 billion. Revenue would be up 15.64 percent from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.11 0.1 0.18 0.07
EPS Actual 0.12 0.05 0.11 0.05

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.01 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on JD.com stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

