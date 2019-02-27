Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 28. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 94 cents and sales around $14.12 billion.

Anheuser-Busch InBev EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.04 and sales were $14.60 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 9.62 percent. Revenue would have fallen 3.29 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.15 1.08 0.89 1.15 EPS Actual 1.16 1.1 0.73 1.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.88 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Anheuser-Busch InBev stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.