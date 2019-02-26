TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

TJX Companies EPS will likely be near 68 cents while revenue will be around $11.01 billion, according to analysts.

TJX Companies earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.19. Quarterly sales came in at $10.96 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 42.86 percent decrease for the company. Revenue would be up 0.45 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.61 1.05 1.02 1.27 EPS Actual 0.63 1.17 1.13 1.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on TJX Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.