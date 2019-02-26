Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Steven Madden Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 26, 2019 1:25pm   Comments
Share:
Related SHOO
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2018

Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 27. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Steven Madden's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Steven Madden modeled for quarterly EPS of 38 cents on revenue of $400.24 million.

In the same quarter last year, Steven Madden reported earnings per share of 48 cents on sales of $364.37 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 20.83 percent. Sales would be up 9.84 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.61 0.59 0.5 0.47
EPS Actual 0.65 0.61 0.54 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.72 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Steven Madden stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Steven Madden is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/n8ufkkd4

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SHOO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q4 Earnings Preview For Office Depot