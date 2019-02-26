Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 27. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Steven Madden's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Steven Madden modeled for quarterly EPS of 38 cents on revenue of $400.24 million.

In the same quarter last year, Steven Madden reported earnings per share of 48 cents on sales of $364.37 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 20.83 percent. Sales would be up 9.84 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.59 0.5 0.47 EPS Actual 0.65 0.61 0.54 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.72 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Steven Madden stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Steven Madden is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/n8ufkkd4