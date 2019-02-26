On Wednesday, Feb. 27, Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Office Depot modeled for quarterly EPS of 8 cents on revenue of $2.68 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Office Depot reported per share earnings of 8 cents on sales of $2.58 billion. Revenue would be up 3.84 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.04 0.08 0.07 EPS Actual 0.13 0.05 0.08 0.08

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.8 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally not modified their estimates for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Office Depot stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Office Depot's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/se8ebiin