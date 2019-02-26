Ocwen Financial (NYSE: OCN) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 27. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting Ocwen Financial to report a loss of 45 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $290.65 million, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Ocwen Financial reported a loss per share of 34 cents on sales of $276.77 million. Revenue would be up 5.01 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.09 -0.28 -0.21 EPS Actual -0.31 -0.22 0.02 -0.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.86 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Ocwen Financial stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.