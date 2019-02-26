Market Overview

Lowe's Companies Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 26, 2019 1:42pm   Comments
Lowe's drops after soft comp from Home Depot (Seeking Alpha)

Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 27. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Lowe's Companies's EPS to be near 79 cents on sales of $15.75 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Lowe's Companies reported EPS of 74 cents on revenue of $15.49 billion. Revenue would be up 1.65 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.98 2.02 1.25 0.32
EPS Actual 1.04 2.07 1.19 0.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.71 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Lowe's Companies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

