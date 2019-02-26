On Wednesday, Feb. 27, Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Best Buy modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.57 on revenue of $14.7 billion.

Best Buy earnings in the same period a year ago was $2.42. Quarterly sales came in at $15.36 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 6.2 percent. Revenue would be down 4.32 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.82 0.74 2.02 EPS Actual 0.93 0.91 0.82 2.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.25 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Best Buy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Best Buy's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.bestbuy.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/events/event-details/2019/Q4-FY19-Best-Buy-Co-Inc-Earnings-Call/default.aspx