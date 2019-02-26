Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Best Buy Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 26, 2019 1:18pm   Comments
Share:
Related BBY
Barron's Picks And Pans: BB&T, Best Buy, Boeing And More
Barron's On: The Most Sustainable Companies In America
Interactive Brokers - The U.S. Week Ahead (Feb 25-Mar 1) (Seeking Alpha)

On Wednesday, Feb. 27, Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Best Buy modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.57 on revenue of $14.7 billion.

Best Buy earnings in the same period a year ago was $2.42. Quarterly sales came in at $15.36 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 6.2 percent. Revenue would be down 4.32 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.85 0.82 0.74 2.02
EPS Actual 0.93 0.91 0.82 2.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.25 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Best Buy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Best Buy's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.bestbuy.com/investor-relations/news-and-events/events/event-details/2019/Q4-FY19-Best-Buy-Co-Inc-Earnings-Call/default.aspx

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBY)

Barron's Picks And Pans: BB&T, Best Buy, Boeing And More
Barron's On: The Most Sustainable Companies In America
Barron's Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Disney, McDonald's, Verizon And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Surprising Thrill With A Small-Cap ETF