On Tuesday, Feb. 26, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Veeva Systems modeled for quarterly EPS of 40 cents on revenue of $226.86 million.

Veeva Systems reported a profit of 23 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $184.91 million. Sales would be up 22.68 percent from the year-ago period. Veeva Systems's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.31 0.21 EPS Actual 0.45 0.39 0.33 0.23

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 96.54 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Veeva Systems stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Veeva Systems's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1897763/3B55D1FD887E8D4843B2ED3726D89335