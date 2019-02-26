Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TiVo Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 26, 2019 9:04am   Comments
Share:
Related TIVO
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
All The Major Executive Departures Of 2018 — So Far
TiVo Q4 2018 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

On Tuesday, Feb. 26, TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for TiVo is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 28 cents and sales around $173.85 million.

In the same quarter last year, TiVo reported earnings per share of 48 cents on sales of $214.23 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 41.67 percent. Sales would be down 18.85 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.25 0.27   0.39
EPS Actual 0.2 0.26 0.31 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of TiVo have declined 15.37 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on TiVo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

TiVo's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6a45n4ab

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TIVO)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q4 Earnings Preview For Veeva Systems

Imax Q4 Earnings Preview