On Tuesday, Feb. 26, TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for TiVo is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 28 cents and sales around $173.85 million.

In the same quarter last year, TiVo reported earnings per share of 48 cents on sales of $214.23 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 41.67 percent. Sales would be down 18.85 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.27 0.39 EPS Actual 0.2 0.26 0.31 0.48

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of TiVo have declined 15.37 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on TiVo stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

TiVo's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/6a45n4ab