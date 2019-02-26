Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Papa John's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 26, 2019 8:57am   Comments
Share:
Related PZZA
Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 19, 2019
Notable earnings after Tuesday's close (Seeking Alpha)

On Tuesday, Feb. 26, Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Papa John's reporting earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $391.4 million.

In the same quarter last year, Papa John's reported EPS of 65 cents on revenue of $467.6 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 70.77 percent. Revenue would be down 16.30 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.22 0.54 0.62 0.68
EPS Actual 0.2 0.49 0.5 0.65

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Papa John's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Papa John's Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tt4ycj4p

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PZZA)

Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 19, 2019
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Starboard Value Takes $200M Slice Of Papa John's
22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

e.l.f. Beauty's Q4 Earnings Outlook

Q4 Earnings Preview For Weight Watchers