On Tuesday, Feb. 26, Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Papa John's reporting earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $391.4 million.

In the same quarter last year, Papa John's reported EPS of 65 cents on revenue of $467.6 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 70.77 percent. Revenue would be down 16.30 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.54 0.62 0.68 EPS Actual 0.2 0.49 0.5 0.65

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Papa John's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Papa John's Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/tt4ycj4p