Imax (NYSE: IMAX) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 26. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Imax's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Imax EPS will likely be near 24 cents while revenue will be around $102.38 million, according to analysts.

Imax earnings in the same period a year ago was 34 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $125.55 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 29.41 percent. Revenue would be down 18.46 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.26 0.1 0.32 EPS Actual 0.14 0.3 0.21 0.34

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Imax have declined 5.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on Imax stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Imax is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ifud5qvs