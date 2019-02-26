On Tuesday, Feb. 26, e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict e.l.f. Beauty will report earnings of 22 cents per share on revenue of $83 million.

In the same quarter last year, e.l.f. Beauty posted a profit of 26 cents on sales of $81.59 million. Analysts estimate would represent a 15.38 percent decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 1.72 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.06 0.09 0.17 EPS Actual 0.17 0.13 0.11 0.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.19 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating e.l.f. Beauty stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.