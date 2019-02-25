On Tuesday, Feb. 26, Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE: VSI) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Vitamin Shoppe EPS will likely be a loss of 29 cents while revenue will be around $253.1 million, according to analysts.

Vitamin Shoppe reported a per-share loss of 17 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $268.77 million. Sales would be down 5.83 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Vitamin Shoppe's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.05 0.05 0.09 -0.2 EPS Actual 0.04 0.31 0.1 -0.17

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.39 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Vitamin Shoppe stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.