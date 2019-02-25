TravelCenters of America (NYSE: TA) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 26. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

TravelCenters of America EPS is expected to be around a loss of 9 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.60 billion.

TravelCenters of America reported a loss of 33 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.58 billion. Sales would be up 0.95 percent on a year-over-year basis. TravelCenters of America's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.29 -0.16 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.04 -0.05 -0.67 -0.33

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.25 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on TravelCenters of America stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.