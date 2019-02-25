On Tuesday, Feb. 26, MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts are expecting MannKind to report a loss of 17 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $5.2 million, according to the consensus estimate.

MannKind EPS in the same period a year ago came in at a loss of 28 cents. Sales were $4.53 million. Revenue would be up 14.79 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.2 -0.23 -0.29 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.16 -0.25 -0.28

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.48 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on MannKind stock is a Sell. The validity of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. MannKind's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=132870