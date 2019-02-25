On Tuesday, Feb. 26, Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Mallinckrodt EPS will likely be near $1.92 while revenue will be around $636.7 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Mallinckrodt announced EPS of $2.01 on revenue of $792.3 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 4.48 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 19.64 percent from the year-ago period. Mallinckrodt's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.79 1.48 1.1 1.7 EPS Actual 2.1 1.78 1.31 2.01

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 32.9 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Mallinckrodt stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Mallinckrodt's conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/kefauhfe