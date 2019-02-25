Market Overview

Macy's Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 25, 2019 1:15pm   Comments
Macy's (NYSE: M) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 26. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Macy's EPS to be near $2.53 on sales of $8.45 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Macy's posted a profit of $2.82 on sales of $8.67 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be down 10.28 percent. Sales would be down 2.49 percent on a year-over-year basis. Macy's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.14 0.5 0.35 2.69
EPS Actual 0.27 0.7 0.48 2.82

See Also: Q4 Retail Earnings Season Cheat Sheet

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.98 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Macy's stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

