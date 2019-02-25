Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, Feb. 25. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Veracyte's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Veracyte's loss per share to be near 15 cents on sales of $24.36 million.

In the same quarter last year, Veracyte announced an EPS loss of 24 cents on revenue of $19.5 million. Revenue would be up 24.31 percent from the year-ago period. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.27 -0.2 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.18 -0.27 -0.24

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 245.26 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Veracyte stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.