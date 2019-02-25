Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FRGI) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, Feb. 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 6 cents and sales around $169.82 million.

In the same quarter last year, Fiesta Restaurant Group posted breakeven EPS on sales of $162.21 million. Sales would be up 4.69 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.22 0.14 0.11 EPS Actual 0.11 0.25 0.16 0

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.95 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Fiesta Restaurant Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

The Fiesta Restaurant Group's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here.