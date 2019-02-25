Market Overview

Etsy Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 25, 2019 10:38am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2019
Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, Feb. 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Etsy earnings will be near 21 cents per share on sales of $194.89 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Etsy reported EPS of 16 cents on revenue of $136.26 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 31.25 percent. Sales would be up 43.02 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.07 0.04 0.06 0.09
EPS Actual 0.15 0.03 0.1 0.16

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 164.44 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Etsy stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Etsy is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/kjfyowb8

