National Storage (NYSE: NSA) announces its next round of earnings Monday, Feb. 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, National Storage analysts model for earnings of 21 cents per share on sales of $91 million.

In the same quarter last year, National Storage reported a loss per share of 32 cents on revenue of $73 million. If the company were to match the current consensus estimate, earnings would be down 34.38 percent. Revenue would be up 24.14 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.25 -0.05 -0.09 EPS Actual 0.36 0.34 0.32 0.32

Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage were trading at $28.31 as of Feb. 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 19.81 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on National Storage stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.