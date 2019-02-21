Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) announces its next round of earnings Friday, Feb. 22. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's fourth-quarter earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Wayfair reporting a quarterly loss of $1.28 per share on sales of $1.97 billion.

Wayfair reported a per-share loss of 57 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.44 billion. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 120.69-percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 36.9 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -1.09 -0.73 -0.9 -0.52 EPS Actual -1.28 -0.77 -0.91 -0.58

Stock Performance

At last check, shares of Wayfair were trading at $117.99. Over the last 52-week period, shares of Wayfair are up 20.99 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Wayfair stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Wayfair's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1897900/76AEA75523A27F15ECAD83AFC68ECA20